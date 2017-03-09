UNITED STATES—Adrenaline. It’s that feeling you get when you do something crazy, like skip a traffic light to make sure you get home in time for your favourite TV show, or when you decide to skydive or bungee jump. Adrenaline also kicks in when you enter a casino, select your game of choice and sit down at the table. Those moments before your game begins are usually punctuated with a sharp note of adrenaline.

That’s because of the excitement and the risk involved in playing. More often than not, the excitement outweighs the fear of losing and these games become wholly enjoyable. Making table games the perfect form of entertainment.

What should I play?

Some of our favourite table games to play include:

Baccarat

This card game is a game of pure luck. There is no strategy involved in this table game, as the player’s options are determined by the cards that the player is dealt. The player is dealt cards and plays against the dealer, or the banker. There are three possible outcomes of this game: player (meaning that the player wins), banker (meaning that the house wins) and tie.

Blackjack

Who doesn’t love a round of blackjack? The object of the game is to beat the house by reaching a total that doesn’t exceed the total of 21. If you are dealt cards that add up to a number higher than 21 you are “bust” and the house wins. However, if you get 21 or less, and your number is higher than the dealer’s, you win. Blackjack is a very popular game, and has expanded into the realm of online with tons of opportunities for players to play online blackjack. Make sure to register only in recommended blackjack casinos when you are playing for real money.

Poker

This is the most well-known and well-recognizable games out there. Played by millions of people around the globe, Poker is the most popular table game. The details of the game are a little more complicated, and unlike blackjack or baccarat, poker requires skill, strategy and an unbeatable poker face.

Keno

This is an interesting game and you can find a great range of keno games online.

The best place to start is in online casino portals, where you can find top leading casinos to play online keno . Players receive betting slips that are similar to that of a lottery slip. Players select numbers that range from 1-80. 20 of these numbers are then randomly selected by machine or with a ball pit and the players receive a payout depending on how many of their pre-selected numbers were chosen. Keno is played much the same way like a lottery game.

Roulette

Obviously we couldn’t leave roulette of the list. This is an all-time favourite of ours. Why?

Because roulette is exciting, different and interactive in a way that many games are not. The physical act of placing your bets makes the player feel as though he is actually selecting his fate. And as the little ball bounces around before settling, the anticipation is often palpable around the table. This is one of those games that is almost as much fun to watch being played as it is to play.

What are you waiting for?

So the next time you find yourself wanting to feel that surge of adrenaline pulsate through your veins, and you’re nowhere near a racetrack, give one of these table games a try. You might be pleasantly surprised!