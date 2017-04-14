BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, April 20, the Beverly Hills City Council will be giving tours to the new, high-tech Mobile Command Center. The tour will take place on 454 N. Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills at 2:00 p.m.

According to a statement released by the Beverly Hills City Council, “The Beverly Hills Police Department’s new, high-tech Mobile Command Center, is an emergency operations center on wheels. The state-of-the-art vehicle provides strategic coordination in the event of a disaster. It includes CCTV, a cellular system, radio communications, GPS, voice and data satellite links, fiber connectivity and meeting space.”

The new mobile command center replaces the 28-year-old mobile command vehicle and will serve as a strategic platform for incident management to all city departments. The cost of the new high-tech mobile command center was approximately $900,000 and features state-of-the-art technology.

The features of the new mobile command center include:

On-Board technology:

  • CCTV
  • Latest in radio Communication
  • GPS
  • Voice and data satellite links
  • Fiber connectivity
  • Cellular system

Additional features:

  • 40-ft. mast with cameras and antennas
  • Two slide-outs for increased meeting space inside
  • A small kitchen
  • Flat screen monitors
  • Programmable electronic touch-screen, which controls most features
  • Weather resistant electronic awnings
  • Ground leveling jacks
  • Outside workstation, including communication equipment and monitor
  • On-board generator for self-sufficient operation
  • Three dispatch/communication work stations

On April 6, the Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted about the new mobile command center. “Our brand new state of the art mobile command center got delivered!”

