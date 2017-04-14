BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, April 20, the Beverly Hills City Council will be giving tours to the new, high-tech Mobile Command Center. The tour will take place on 454 N. Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills at 2:00 p.m.

According to a statement released by the Beverly Hills City Council, “The Beverly Hills Police Department’s new, high-tech Mobile Command Center, is an emergency operations center on wheels. The state-of-the-art vehicle provides strategic coordination in the event of a disaster. It includes CCTV, a cellular system, radio communications, GPS, voice and data satellite links, fiber connectivity and meeting space.”

The new mobile command center replaces the 28-year-old mobile command vehicle and will serve as a strategic platform for incident management to all city departments. The cost of the new high-tech mobile command center was approximately $900,000 and features state-of-the-art technology.

The features of the new mobile command center include:

On-Board technology:

CCTV

Latest in radio Communication

GPS

Voice and data satellite links

Fiber connectivity

Cellular system

Additional features:

40-ft. mast with cameras and antennas

Two slide-outs for increased meeting space inside

A small kitchen

Flat screen monitors

Programmable electronic touch-screen, which controls most features

Weather resistant electronic awnings

Ground leveling jacks

Outside workstation, including communication equipment and monitor

On-board generator for self-sufficient operation

Three dispatch/communication work stations

On April 6, the Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted about the new mobile command center. “Our brand new state of the art mobile command center got delivered!”