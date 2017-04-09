BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday April 4, Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Mansion was named a historic landmark for the city of Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ, Taylor Swift purchased the home in 2015 for $25 million. The estate was owned by Samuel L. Goldwyn. Goldwyn was a Hollywood film producer who went on to lay the foundation for Paramount Pictures and MGM movie studios. He passed away in 1974 leaving his estate to his son, Samuel Goldwyn Jr. In 2015, Goldwyn Jr passed away and the house was on the market until singer/songwriter bought the mansion in September 2015.

The 27-year-old icon, Taylor Swift, petitioned the Beverly Hills City Council to designate the mansion as a historic landmark of Beverly Hills. In a unanimous vote, Swift was given the approval. Although Taylor received her desired outcome, making this property a historic landmark will make changes difficult. Future plans involve restoring this newly announced historic landmark. According to People Magazine, “I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said while thanking Taylor Swift and her team for restoring the home, according to Mansion Global.

This landmark, now loved and owned by Swift, isn’t the only real estate beauty she resides. Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, also has properties in Westerly, Rhode Island, New York City, and in Nashville.