BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission unanimously approved the nomination for pop-star singer Taylor Swift’s Goldwyn Estate to become a city landmark.

Swift originally purchased the home in 2015 for $25 million in cash. After making renovations, she wanted the 11,000 square-foot house to achieve a historic city landmark designation status. After being approved by the city’s Cultural heritage Commission, the city council will make the final decision on whether or not it becomes a landmark. Swift can then receive tax relief that the city provides to those owning, restoring, or maintaining a historic landmark.

The two-acre estate is located near the Beverly Hills Hotel and features a pool, a sunken tennis court, five-car garage, six bedrooms, a library, a theatre, a guest suite, and gardens designed by architect Douglas Honnold.

Known as the Goldwyn Estate, the mansion was built in 1934 and owned by Samuel Goldwyn. He was a film producer an executive to several motion picture studios in Hollywood. He set up the movie studio Goldwyn Pictures in 1916, which eventually became Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) after a merge in 1924. Some productions to come from the estate include “Arrowsmith” and “The Best Years of Our Lives,” which won the Best Picture Oscar in 1946. Goldwyn himself won several awards including the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1973 among others for his contributions in cinema.

Swift reportedly has an estimated property portfolio worth $70 million which include homes in New York, Nashville, and another one in Beverly Hills.