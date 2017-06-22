MALIBU—Tickets are now on sales for Malibu’s Concert on the Bluffs which celebrates live music and dance on August 20 at 5 p.m. at Bluffs Park. According to the city of Malibu website, the 2016 event sold-out, the second Concert on the Bluffs will feature musicians from Los Angeles Philharmonic, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and the Malibu Coast Chamber Orchestra led by conductor Scott Hosfeld. Guest artists include dancers from the New York City Ballet with a spectacular performance of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Astor Piazzolla’s Libertango.

The concert will offer some of the world’s best musicians and ballet dancers, set against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains. This summer’s program includes various genres including nuevo tango to jazz to some of America’s most loved classical scores. The family-friendly event is appropriate for all ages, and participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chair to spread out on the lawn. Pack a picnic basket or enjoy hot food and sweets for purchase from a variety of food trucks on site.

From Piazzolla’s Libertango to Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, the program is an easy afternoon that appeals to all ages. Children 5 and under are FREE. Handicapped accessible.

General admission tickets are $35, $15 for students and seniors, and free for children five and under, with proceeds benefiting the City’s Arts in Education programs. Tickets can be purchased online at http://concertonthebluffs2017.brownpapertickets.com or in person at Malibu Bluffs Park (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) or Malibu City Hall (Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Fridays, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). For more information call (310) 456-2489 ext. 349 or visit http://www.MalibuArtsandCulture.org.

Parking for the event will be located on Malibu Canyon Road and at Malibu City Hall located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Shuttles from City Hall to Bluffs Park will be provided.