DETROIT, MI—As of Friday, July 21, 2017, six-year Red Wings forward Tomas Tatar will remain in Detroit through the 2020-21 season. The 26 year-old, the 60th overall selection by Detroit in the 2009 NHL Draft, will be issued $5.3 million per year.

In 82 games last season, Tatar, who hails from Ilava, Slovakia, tallied 46 points (25 goals and 21 assists), 26 penalty minutes, and a minus-8 rating. Since the 2014-15 season, the five-foot-ten, 185-pound left winger has only been absent from one game (in 2015-16). Additionally, he has scored a minimum of 21 goals in the past three seasons as well (29 goals in 2014-15, 21 in 2015-16, and last season’s 25).

Then going on 19 years old, Tatar was selected by the Wings after playing one year (2008-09) with the Hokeyjovy Klub mesta Zvolen of the Slovak Extraliga (his home country’s top tier hockey league). He spent his first season in America with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit’s AHL affiliate, in 2009-10 and would continue to play for them through the 2012-13 season (that year, he also played for the SHK 37 Piestany in the Slovak league and appeared in 18 games with the Red Wings).

In 2010-11, he made his NHL debut. Tatar was called up to nine games with the Red Wings in which he scored one goal for one point. To date, Tatar has spent his entire professional career with Detroit. He has 345 total games under his belt along with 99 goals and 95 assists for 195 points, 112 penalty minutes, and a plus-16 rating. In 17 total playoff games, he has posted seven points (three goals and four assists), 194 penalty minutes, and a plus-16 rating.

One day before re-signing (Thursday, July 20, 2017), Tatar attended an arbitration hearing in Toronto. He had agreed to contract terms prior to the arbitrator’s adjudication.