MALIBU—A stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard was re-opened on Apr. 10 after being closed on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as the Caltrans crew was working on stabilizing slopes that were weakened during the mudflows in January.

Route 27 stretches roughly 3.5 miles – from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive. Caltrans drilled bolts into rocks to secure the hillsides along the roadway.

Crews simultaneously worked on Topanga Canyon Boulevard guard rails located north of the affected area.

The same stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed for three days in January after heavy storms caused rockslides, spilling mud and rock into the roadway. Debris was also reported near PCH and Peurco Canyon Road, where motorists were advised to use caution.