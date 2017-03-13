SHERMAN OAKS—Traffic on northbound 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks stalled as multiple lanes were blocked on Monday, March 13 as a result of crash. According to ABC 7 News, a utility truck was seen off the side of the freeway and on to the bushes.

The incident was reported at 6 a.m. near the 405 Freeway interchange. Officials blocked the lanes to retrieve the truck after traffic was flowing through just one open lane initially.

The traffic on northbound 101 Freeway continued all the way up to 170 Freeway. Reports from ABC 7 indicated that traffic might almost flow onto the Hollywood freeway interchange. The long queue of traffic has not affected the east 101 Freeway and south 405 Freeway.

No injuries were reported immediately and the cause of the crash is currently being investigated.