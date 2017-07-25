Training Camp Time

NFL Training Camp Begins For Rams and Chargers

LOS ANGELES- Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers begin Training Camp on this weekend, the Rams on Saturday, July 29th, the Chargers begin the next day, Sunday July 30th . The Rams and Chargers have new head coaches, and are rebuilding for the future. Training Camp is an incredible fan experience for one and all-from families to the die hard fans-sitting in the bleachers with binoculars grading the talent.

LOS ANGELES RAMS



The Los Angeles Rams will host their 2017 Training Camp presented by AT&T at the University of California, Irvine, for the second-consecutive year beginning on Saturday, July 29-August 17th, begining at 3 p.m.

The 2017 Rams Training Camp will feature 15 practices at UCI that are open to the public, including one joint practice with the Chargers on Wednesday, August 9. All open practices are free to the public. Gates open 90 minutes prior to the start of practice and select players will sign autographs after all open practices.

Amenities such as a fan tunnel, a beer garden, shaded seats and daily fan giveaways are a great reason to turn out.



This year, the Rams Fan Zone will occupy an expanded footprint allowing more fans to access the space. Fan Zone will feature the Rams Digital Photo Booth, an interactive kids zone, a Combine presented by 24 Hour Fitness, Rams Legends Autograph Area (on select camp dates), and merchandise and concessions available for purchase.





• Back To School Community Drive (Friday, August 4) – In partnership with The Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), the Rams will promote ‘Back to School’ by asking fans to donate school supplies. The first 3,000 fans who donate one or more school supplies will receive an LA Rams commemorative cup. (Full list of approved school supplies can be found at TheRams.com/RamsCamp).



Quarterback Jared Goff enters his second year, to help him adjust to the speed and intensity of the NFL, the Rams hired 30-yr. old wunderkind Sean McVay to become the Rams new head coach, the former offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins. McVay helped groom Redskins QB Kirk Cousins to an elite star. Fans are praying he can work the same magic with Goff, the Rams finished with a disappointing Mark of 4-12 last season.



What happend to Todd Gurley? The Running Back was one of Fantasy Footballs biggest bust last year. A Sophmore slump to say the least; he averaged a pedestrian 3.2 yards per carry after rushing for over 1,000 yards in his rookie campaign. Despite his dropoff last year, he showed signs of brilliance late in the season. DTLA Weekly is predicting his patience and work ethic will come to fruition in the form of breakout TD runs at the Coliseum.



Finally, Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald is in the middle of a contract dispute. The Rams need to pay him, for he is worth every penny. The Rams identity is built on defense.



LOS ANGELES CHARGERS



The Chargers situation is a bit more tricky. First, one must register at www.chargers.com to reserve a seat. All for a PRACTICE! It doesn’t end there. Gates to Jack Hammett Sports Complex will open one hour before the start of each practice session. Official parking is available at the OC Fair and Events Center at the Gate 3 parking lot off Fairview Drive is $10.



Chargers Training Camp goes from July 30th through August 22nd.



In the off-season, the Chargers hired Anthony Lynn. The former Running Backs coach of the Buffalo bills is no nonsense. He plans on installing a brutal running attack featuring Melvin Gordon. However, when Phillip Rivers is under center, it’s hard to imagine he won’t still heave the ball at any given moment. And that is an awesome weapon.



The Chargers drafted Wide Receiver Mike Williams from Clemson. Many insiders claim the Chargers are a sleeper this year, so beware AFC West.



Be apart of the action, and meet some of your favorite players.