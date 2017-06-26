HOLLYWOOD—Its June and the past 2 months have been quite disappointing if you ask me when it comes to summer blockbusters. So many flicks are crashing and burning at the box-office. Well, you can now add another flick to that list: the fifth installment in the “Transformers” franchises.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” opened to dismal numbers with a disappointing $45.3 million over the three-day weekend. Since its release on Wednesday, the flick has grossed just over $69 million. Quite disappointing since the last installment earned over $100 million during its debut weekend. Plenty of franchises are crashing and burning in the United States, but overseas they are generating massive numbers. “The Last Knight” earned close to $200 million to bring its global tally to over $260 million. Yes, the flick has recouped its production cost, but we might have seen our last chapter in the franchise for some time.

“Wonder Woman” is proving to be the sleeper hit of the summer, as it added another $25 million to nab second place. The female-centric superhero flick has now crossed the $300 million mark at the domestic box-office. Last week’s box-office champion, “Cars 3” was in a close race with “Wonder Woman” but fell to third place with a little over $25 million and is likely to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box-office by Monday.

Another surprise hit of the summer is the shark-thriller “47 Meters Down” with $7.4 million. The flick has grossed over $24 million in just 10 days in just over 2,400 theaters. Rounding out the top five was the drama “All Eyez on Me” with $5.9 million. Could “Transformers” maintain its grip at the box-office? Not likely, as I expect “Despicable Me 3” to win the box-office as we go into the holiday weekend. However, be warned “Baby Driver” could be the sleeper hit of the summer people!