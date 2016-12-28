An 8-year-old boy was allegedly dismissed from his local Boy Scout troop for being transgendered.

UNITED STATES—Eight-year-old Joe Maldonado from Seacausus, New Jersey was allegedly kicked out of his Boy Scouts troop for being transgendered. Maldonado, who was born female, transitioned and has been living as a male for over a year. Though the Boy Scouts recently declared that no youths could be discriminated against for their sexual identity, gender was not a specified factor.

Maldonado joined Secauscus’ Pack 87, which is hosted by the Immaculate Conception Church, in October. A month later he was asked to leave. Maldonado stated in story published on Tuesday, December 27, “My identity is a boy. If I was the, [Boy Scouts] I would let every person in the world go in. It’s right to do.” Kristie Maldonado, Joe’s mother, believes that it was the parents’ decision and not the Pack 87 members. “Not one of the kids said, ‘You don’t belong here’” stated Maldonado according to the NorthJersey.com report.

Kristie Maldonado was unaware of the issue at hand until she received a phone call from the Northern New Jersey Council of Boy Scouts. According to Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Council executive Eric Chamberlain stated that the issue involved “our membership standards.” Communications Director for the Boy Scouts of America, Effie Delimarkos said in a statement that Cub Scouts are reserved for boys ages 7-10. “The classification on the participant’s birth certificate” would be used to “confirm legal status.” Details regarding this document’s relevance to gender has not been disclosed.

Earlier this year Randall Stephenson, president of the Boy Scouts of America and AT&T Chief Executive, was responsible for lifting the ban on the Scout’s gay members, has not released any statements on Joe Maldonado’s recent dismissal. It is has also not been confirmed as to what extent the Boy Scouts leadership has been made aware of Joe Maldonado’s story or if the topic of transgendered members has been thoroughly discussed.

The National Girl Scouts organization, though not affiliated with the Boy Scouts has accepted transgendered members for the past several years under a “case-by-case basis, with the welfare and best interests of the child and the members of the troop/group in question a top priority.” The Girl Scouts organization goes on to add that if the child is recognized as a girl by her family, school, community, and culturally, then the Girl Scouts will continue to extend that setting for the member.