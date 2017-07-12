HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Singer and actress Demi Lovato’s home, located in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills, was targeted by a trespasser before midnight on Tuesday, July 11, TMZ first reported.

The property manager, who was at the residence at the time of the trespassing, reported the incident to officials. A man wearing all black clothing and a baseball cap allegedly climbed over the property’s security gate, authorities told TMZ. Lovato’s two dogs reportedly began barking at the noise, prompting the manager to investigate. He discovered the perpetrator on the balcony, peering into Lovato’s bedroom window, and immediately called 911. By the time police arrived, the trespasser had fled the scene, according to reports. The man was believed to have climbed a ladder to reach the second-floor balcony.

Lovato was not present at the residence, according to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Officer Liliana Preciado. The singer was in Boston promoting her new song, “Sorry Not Sorry,” at the first stop of her House Party Tour, with New England Patriots football player Rob Gronkowski.

Lovato purchased the three-story Hollywood Hills property for $8.3 million in September 2016. In January 2017, a massive landslide from a neighboring property above Laurel Canyon threatened the residence, prompting evacuations in the neighborhood. The singer’s home was red-tagged by the city and deemed unsafe for occupancy.

The incident is the latest in a string of break-ins and burglaries that have been reported in the area in recent months. In June, actor David Spade’s Beverly Hills home was burglarized of $80,000 worth of cash and jewelry, including a wedding band that belonged to his mother. Rapper A$AP Rocky’s home in Beverly Hills was burglarized of $1.5 million in property in May. In March, actress Emmy Rossum’s Benedict Canyon home was robbed of $150,000 worth of jewelry, soon after reality television star Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills property was burglarized of $200,000 worth of jewelry. Singer Alanis Morissette was robbed of $2 million worth of jewelry in February, and former Los Angeles Lakers star Derek Fisher’s Tarzana residence was robbed of $300,000 worth of property the month prior. Between November 2016 and January 2017, singer Nicki Minaj’s Beverly Hills residence was burglarized of $175,000 worth of valuables.

The homes of actress Jaime Pressly, Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, UFC fighting star Ronda Rousey, rapper Drake, and reality star Scott Disick have also been targeted in recent months. Officials have not indicated whether this latest incident was related to the others.

Lovato, 24, rose to fame after she starred in the Disney Channel film “Camp Rock” and released her debut single “This is Me” in 2008. She took on the titular role in the Disney Channel series “Sonny with a Chance” in 2009. Her 2011 single, “Skyscraper,” from her third album “Unbroken,” became her second top 10 in the U.S. In 2012 and 2013, she served as a judge on the American version of the music competition show “The X Factor.” In 2013, she released a book, “Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year” and her fourth album, “Demi.” Her 2015 album “Confident” reached number two on the Billboard 200. Her latest song “Sorry Not Sorry” was released at midnight on Tuesday, as the lead single for her sixth album.

The singer has received multiple awards, including 13 Teen Choice Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and a Latin American Music Award. She is recognized for her involvement with social and environmental causes, including her work as a mentor to teens with mental health challenges and an advocate for women’s rights and the LGBT community.