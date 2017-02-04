SEATTLE, WA—The USC Trojans won their third consecutive game, defeating the Washington Huskies 82-74 on Wednesday, February 1.

Bennie Boatwright led the Trojans with a career-high 23 points, two rebounds and four assists off the bench. Boatwright played for the first time since suffering a knee injury on November 30.

“I wasn’t pressing. I was staying calm and just let things come to me…I just went out there and played,” Boatwright said.

“To be out for 10 weeks and to come back and do what he did in the second half is amazing,” USC head coach Andy Enfield said of Boatwright. “He just played a great game.”

De’Anthony Melton scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and six assists. Chimezie Metu added 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jordan McLaughlin contributed 13 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Markelle Fultz scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds and six assists for the Huskies, who have lost four straight games. Noah Dickerson had 17 points and nine rebounds while David Crisp added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Matisse Thybulle had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sam Timmins contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

Washington is 9-13 on the season and 11th place in the Pac-12. The Huskies will host the UCLA Bruins next on Saturday, February 4.

The Trojans have won three of their last five games, moving to 19-4 overall and fifth place in the Pac-12. USC will continue a two-game road trip with a matchup against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, February 4.