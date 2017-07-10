WOODLAND HILLS­—The last home of renowned rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is on the market for $2.659 million, according to reports.

The Mediterranean-style mansion, located in Woodland Hills, was leased for the late rapper by his record label after his release from prison in 1995. Shakur was reportedly in escrow to purchase the property at the time of his death in Las Vegas in September 1996, according to the Los Angeles Times. The home was also previously owned by DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit.

The 6,000-square-foot estate was updated by the current owner at a cost of about $1 million, TMZ reported. The home features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, maids’ quarters, a grand foyer, a living room with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room with a wrought-iron chandelier, and French doors that open to the backyard, according to the property listing. The gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dark granite countertops, and white cabinetry. Upstairs, the master suite features a private living room, three walk-in closets, and a master bath containing a large shower with two steamers and a Jacuzzi tub, according to the listing. Throughout the home are Venetian plaster walls and cherry wood flooring.

Outside, the backyard features a pool, spa, and covered patio with a fireplace, fire pit, and full kitchen and bar. There is also a two-car garage with built-in cabinetry and a driveway that can fit up to 15 cars. A concrete slab on the side of the mansion is etched with Shakur’s lyrics, “Outlawz, Let no man separate what we create.”

Mark Hermann and Eric Delgado of Keller Williams Realty are the listing agents.

Shakur is considered one of the most influential rappers of all time and has often been ranked as one of the greatest artists of any genre. Most of the themes in his music involve violence, racism, and other social issues. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide, including his 1996 album “All Eyez on Me” and his “Greatest Hits,” released in 1998. His 1995 song “Dear Mama” was added the National Recording Registry in 2010. Shakur also appeared in films such as “Juice” (1992), “Poetic Justic” (1993), and “Bullet” (1996).

The rapper was charged with sexual assault in 1993 and began his prison sentence in February 1995. On September 7, 1996, he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, as he was leaving a boxing match. He died from his injuries six days later, at the age of 25.

Shakur was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2017. A biopic chronicling his life was released on June 16, 2017, on what would have been his 46th birthday. The film, “All Eyez on Me,” featured Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Shakur, and Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, and Hill Harper as supporting actors.