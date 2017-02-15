BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills has announced two ballot drop-off locations for residents for the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, March 7. Residents can vote in person, by mail or drop off their vote-by-mail ballots to the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall or the Beverly Hills Courthouse.

According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, residents will select a new City Treasurer and vote for three open seats for the Beverly Hills City Council. Voters can receive a vote-by-mail ballot by visiting www.lavote.net or by contacting the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office at (800) 815-2666. All vote-by-mail applications must be received by Tuesday, February 28.

The two Beverly Hills drop-off locations include:

-The City Clerk’s Office located at 455 North Rexford Drive, Suite 290 in Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

-The Beverly Hills Courthouse (District Office) located at 9355 Burton Way, 3rd Floor in Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. To locate your local polling place, check the back page of the sample ballot that was mailed or visit the Los Angeles County Registrar website at: lavote.net/locator.

Those with questions related to the election are asked to contact the Beverly Hills City Clerk’s Office at (310) 285-2400, the Los Angeles County Registrar at (800) 815-2666 or go to at www.lavote.net.