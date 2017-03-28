BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, March 24, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that two police lieutenants, Lincoln Hoshino and Mark Miner, have been promoted to captain, according to a City of Beverly Hills press release.

Captain Hoshino, a nearly 32-year veteran of the police department, has been promoted to captain commanding the Administrative Services Division. He began in 1985 as a police cadet, and over the next 30 years, took on many different roles while advancing through the ranks, including first bicycle patrol officer, SWAT operator, firearms instructor, driving instructor, and patrol supervisor. Capt. Hoshino has worked in both the Professional Standards Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit, working closely with the United States Department of Justice Joint Terrorism Task Force; FBI and other federal intelligence agencies.

Capt. Hoshino has recently served as the Investigative Service Division Commander and the Chief’s Executive Officer, in which he acts as the department’s spokesperson, litigation coordinator, and media relations officer.

The Beverly Hills Police Department has also promoted Lieutenant Mark Miner, a 21-year old Beverly Hills police veteran, to captain in charge of the Operations Division. He began as a patrol officer in 1996 and advanced through the ranks to detective, sergeant, and lieutenant. Capt. Miner has also served in the department’s Detective Bureau, focusing on Auto Theft, Crimes Against Persons and High Tech Crimes. He has been part of the SWAT Team, as well as assisted in forming interagency cases with Homeland Security, the U.S. Secret Service, and other local jurisdictions. Recently, he served as acting captain in the Fields Services Division.

In addition, Capt. Miner is currently a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Marine Forces Africa and Europe.

Capt. Hoshino holds a bachelor’s in public administration from the University of Southern California and Capt. Miner holds a master’s in public administration from California State University, Los Angeles, and a master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

“I am very pleased to be able to promote two such capable and experienced officers from within our ranks,” said Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli. “With the leadership provided by these dedicated men, the department is well positioned for the future.”

Canyon News reached out to Capt. Hoshino for a comment, but did not hear back before print.

A public swearing-in ceremony for Captains Hoshino and Miner and other officers will take place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. Both captains will take on their new assignments that same day.