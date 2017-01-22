BRENTWOOD—California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that left two brothers from Palmdale dead on Saturday, January 21.

The accident transpired on the northbound 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive around 2:40 a.m. and was caused by Granada Hills resident Rodney D. Wright, California Highway Patrol Officer M. Tovsen said. Wright was driving southbound down the northbound side of the freeway when his 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck collided into a 2001 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Ainsley Hubbard, 27; his brother, Aidan Hubbard, 31, also sustained critical injuries in the crash and was transported to UCLA Westwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Dave Smith of the coroner’s office said.

The impact of the collision sent the Caravan spiraling into the path of a 2003 Mercedes Benz being driven Nikolaos Linaritakis, 60, of Reseda, who was critically injured in the accident.

Wright was transported to UCLA Westwood Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. “Alcohol and/or drugs is suspected to be a factor in this collision,” Tovsen said in a statement.

A SigAlert was issued and all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive were closed while authorities investigated the accident; all lanes were reopened at 7:50 a.m.