SANTA MONICA—Two pickup trucks collided on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway west of La Cienega Boulevard on Monday, July 10, causing injuries and leaving debris on both sides of the freeway, according to officials.

The crash was reported at 4:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. According to reports, bricks fell out of one of the trucks onto the freeway, leaving a section of the center divider damaged and concrete strewn in the eastbound lanes, the CHP noted.

The crash resulted in major injuries, but there were no details on the number of people injured. The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:11 a.m., and both sides of the freeway were blocked as crews worked to clear debris. The right two lanes on each side reopened at 5:40 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.