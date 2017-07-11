TAMPA BAY, FL—Tyler Johnson, 26, closed a seven-year, $35 million extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who originally signed him in 2011. The new contract’s average annual value is $5 million and will remain active throughout the 2023-2024 season.

The 5 foot and 8 inch tall, center, who hails from Spokane, Washington played for the Spokane Chiefs (WHL) from 2007-2011. He was never drafted, and it has been noted that his below-average height factored into the teams’ decisions not to select him. After signing a three-year entry contract with Tampa Bay in March 2011, he spent the season with the Norfolk Admirals, their top AHL affiliate. The following season (2012-2013), he played for the Syracuse Crunch and was called up to 14 games with the Lightning.

Last season, Johnson totaled 45 points (19 goals and 26 assists) in 66 games with Tampa Bay last season. Additionally, he scored six goals and collected 23 points on the power play as well as three game-winning goals. He has made 308 career regular-season appearances and tallied 211 points (89 goals and 122 assists) and 42 points (21 goals and assists) in 47 career playoff games.

During the 2013-2014 season, Johnson was admitted to the NHL All-Rookie Team having collected 50 points (24 goals and 26 assists) in 82 games. He made an appearance during the 2015 NHL All-Star Game.