WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, February 14, UCLA announced Tony Lee, captain in the Beverly Hills Police Department, as chief of the UCLA Police Department.

“It’s truly an amazing honor to be selected as the police chief in what I consider to be one of the finest university police departments in the nation,” Lee said in a UCLA news release. “I know first-hand the high caliber of personnel at the UCLA Police Department, and I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, and students to enhance campus safety.”

Tony Lee has served nearly 26 years with the Beverly Hills Police Department, overseeing three divisions: Field Service, Investigations, and most recently Administration. Lee also served as an Acting Chief of Police, Intelligence Unit lieutenant, and incident commander of high profile events including the Golden Globes, Vanity Fair, and L.A. Marathon.

“It’s been an amazing 26-year journey serving the greatest community in the world and working side by side with some of the best and brightest police professionals in California,” said Lee. “I’ve made life-long friends in this community, and with a heavy heart, I just can’t express how thankful and privileged I was to work here.”

“Captain Lee has commanded all aspects of the department, served as interim police chief and has a legacy of building relationships throughout the Country,” said Chief of the Beverly Hills Police Department, Sandra Spagnoli, in a news release, according to Beverly Hills Courier. “His leadership and compassion will be an asset to the UCLA Police Department.”

Lee received executive-level training from the reputable FBI National Academy, Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, Boston University’s Senior Management Institute for Police, and the LAPD’s West Point Leadership. In addition, Lee has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from California State University, Northridge and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Los Angeles.

“Tony brings to UCLA a demonstrated background of strong public safety experience and a collaborative leadership style,” said UCLA’s administrative vice chancellor, Michael Beck. “I would like to sincerely thank Interim Police Chief Manny Garza, who delayed his retirement to assume leadership of the UCLA PD until we were able to get out new police chief in place.”

Canyon News reached out to Beverly Hills City Manager, Mahdi Aluzri, for comment but did not hear back.

Tony Lee’s new position as chief of the UCLA Police Department will go into effect on March 13, 2017.