WESTWOOD—UCLA has received more than 100,000 freshman applications for the upcoming school year, becoming the first school in the country to reach six figures.

There was a record-setting 171,449 applicants looking to enroll at a University of California establishment next year; more than half of them were for UCLA, at 102,177. According to officials, it is a five percent increase from last year. The figures do not include the thousands of students expected to arrive through transferring.

“This year’s applications affirm, once again, that Californians’ demand for a UC education keeps getting stronger,” said UC President Janet Napolitano in a statement.

There was a total of 63,400 California residents who applied. It is also an increase of 7.8 percent from 2015 and it is the greatest jump from a year-to-year basis. While the numbers are high, the target size for the entering class is only about 6,500.

The other UC campuses that received more than 80,000 applicants included San Diego (88,451), Irvine (85,053), Berkeley (85,012) and Santa Barbara (81,782).

According to the Washington Post, UCLA Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Youlonda Copeland-Morgan said there are about 70 people who read the applications. There are another 250 seasonal readers that include faculty, administrators, counselors and Advanced Placement teachers in high schools that help with the viewing of all applications. Decisions are announced by April 1.

“We’re pleased to see the response from California students from all across this great state,” said Copeland-Morgan. “Our admission, outreach and financial aid staff have worked hard to ensure that students throughout California had the information they needed to decide whether UCLA is the right place for them. And, overwhelmingly, they chose to apply.”