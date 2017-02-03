PULLMAN, WASH—The UCLA Bruins won their 20th game of the season, defeating the Washington State Cougars 95-79 on Wednesday, February 1.

T.J. Leaf led the Bruins with 32 points, 14 rebounds and three assists as UCLA recouped from consecutive losses for the first time this season. Thomas Welsh added 17 points and six assists while Aaron Holiday contributed 13 points, two rebounds and five assists. Lonzo Ball had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ike Iroegbu scored 20 points for the Cougars, who have lost five of their last seven games. Conor Clifford had 16 points and six assists while Josh Hawkinson contributed 15 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Robert Franks added 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.

The Huskies were unable to match the energy of the Bruins after playing three games in one week, Cougars head coach Ernie Kent said.

“I thought we were a fatigued basketball team, particularly mentally,” Kent said. “It’s hard to beat a team of that caliber, who’s been sitting with a week off, who’s fresh and so skilled.”

Washington is 11-11 overall and seventh place in the Pac-12. The Cougars host the USC Trojans in their next game on Saturday, February 4.

UCLA is 20-3 on the season and third place in the Pac-12. The Bruins will continue a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, February 4.