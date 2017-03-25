WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man who grabbed a female UCLA student on Friday, March 24, at the Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Authorities have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, and around 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He has a medium build and medium-length dark hair. He was wearing an unknown color t–shirt, and blue jeans. It is not clear whether the suspect is affiliated with the university.

According to a UCPD alert, the unknown suspect grabbed the student inappropriately, after she gave him directions to the men’s restroom at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The case is still under investigation. The university is advising students to dial 9–1–1 in the event of an emergency. For non–emergencies, program the UCLA PD dispatch phone number into your cell phone – (310) 825–1491. For those looking to report a crime, but do not wish to reveal your identity, the Anonymous Reporting Line allows you to leave specific information about a crime while ensuring your confidentiality: (310) 794–5824.

Visit https://www.ucpd.ucla.edu/emergency–information/anonymous–reporting for more information on the Tip Line.