WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department are searching for a man who indecently exposed himself to two women in Westwood in unrelated incidents, according to a campus police alert.

The two incidents occurred separately, the first on June 12 at around 4:50 p.m., when the victim was walking near the corner of Weyburn Place and Strathmore Drive. The second occurred on June 15 at around 5:15 p.m., on Westwood Boulevard near Wilkins Avenue.

Both victims reported the suspect standing next to a car, the make and model of the vehicle remains unknown. Descriptions from police report show the vehicle as a 4-door, mid-size SUV hatchback with black exterior and interior and a black California license plate. Both victims reported that the man exposed himself as they got near the car. Both victims ran away from the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, around 35-50 years old, medium weight, inch and a half curly hair, with a clean-shave. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a red and blue logo in the front and gray pants. Both women are affiliated with UCLA. The victims did not suffer any injuries. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UCPD at (310) 825-1491 and refer to report identification numbers 171245 and 171269.

This incident occurred just less than a month after another sexual battery incident, in which a man allegedly sexually battered a woman at the UCLA Faculty Center on May 31. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.