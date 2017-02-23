LOS ANGELES—On Thursday, February 23, a pregnant woman was left in critical condition after being shot in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of gunshots shortly after 2 a.m., in the 1300 block of West 77th Street.

The woman was shot multiple times in the upper body. The name of the victim has not been released to the public, but she is believed to be in her mid-20s to early 30s. According to reports, Detective Chris Barling of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the baby died as a result of the shooting.

“The investigation is being treated as a homicide because the fetus was ‘viable,’” Barling told KTLA News.

Jeanine Gardner, a resident in the neighborhood, witnessed an argument between the victim and the suspect. She informed authorities that the suspect was driving a white truck, though she was unable to provide further information.

During the day, detectives went door to door to interview residents and examine surveillance tapes. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and no descriptions of the suspect have been released, as the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD 77th Street Community Station at (213) 485-4164.