SANTA MONICA—On Friday, March 31, the Santa Monica Police Department will conduct a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint. According to Lt. Saul Rodriguez from the SMPD, the checkpoint is undisclosed and will start at 7:00 p.m. and will continue until 3:00 a.m. Although the exact location is undisclosed, the checkpoint will take place within the Santa Monica city limits.

According to the SMPD, studies show that well-publicized DUI checkpoints can reduce traffic collisions involving impaired drivers by 20 percent. In 2013, California impaired drivers led to the death of 867 people and over 23,000 serious injuries. As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, DUI checkpoints have the most effective results of any other method of DUI enforcement strategies.

Drivers are encouraged to always have a safe way to get home if they will be drinking. The legal limit for the state of California is a BAC of 0.08 or less. If a driver has a BAC of 0.08, that driver is considered to be over the legal limit and should not be driving any vehicle. The police encourage drivers to call 911 if they suspect a drunk driver on the road.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Santa Monica Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.