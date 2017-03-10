WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Municipal Election for the city of West Hollywood was held on Tuesday, March 7, and according to a press release from Joshua Schare, Public Information Officer, polling, voting, and counting operations will be conducted by Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and not by the city of West Hollywood.

The final election results will be certified by the by Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on March 29 and will be officially declared on April 4 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Per unofficial results at approximately 2 a.m. on March 8, John Heilman and John J. Duran are leading contenders with 2,252 and 1,929 votes respectively.

The results will be announced only after the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk finish counting the provisional ballots and additional votes-by-mail ballots. The two newly elected council members will be sworn-in on April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the city of West Hollywood’s Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will post updates on www.lavote.net. For more information on the elections, go to www.weho.org/elections or call the city of West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6409. Please with disabilities such as deafness or hearing impaired, call TTY (323) 848-6496.