CHICAGO—The Vegas Golden Knights have made their first draft selections in franchise history, including 18 year-old center Cody Glass, who hails from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“Moving forward, I think they’ll have a good team. I’m really lucky to be part of it,” Glass said after being selected as the sixth overall pick.

Glass stands at 6’2″ and weighs 177 pounds. He spent three seasons (2014-15, during which he also played for the Winnipeg Thrashers of the MMHL, 2015-16, and 2016-17) the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL, where, in 69 games last season, he ranked seventh with 94 points (32 goals and 62 assists).

In 137 total WHL games, Glass collected 121 points (42 goals and 79 assists) and 56 penalty minutes. He appeared in 15 playoff games, posting 12 points (five goals and seven assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

According to the NHL Central Scouting, he was listed at No. 6 in their final ranking of North American players. In August 2016, he was rated a “C” level prospect by the organization. Come November of that year, he earned an “A,” which suggested that Glass had first-round potential.

The forward was at a loss of words when he was approached by media reporters at the United Center in Chicago, where the draft was held this year. He simply described the experience as “unbelievable.”

He attended the NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday, June 21, where Vegas cultivated their 30-player team, where he reportedly had a hunch that the owner Bill Foley and GM George McPhee would select him.

“As a hockey fan, I was really looking forward to seeing how they’d pick their team,” Glass said. “I thought they picked really well and I think they’ll have a really good team.

“It’s an honor and I think they believe in me a lot. That’s something that I appreciate. For me, I just want to really prove them right with their pick.”

Vegas also held the 13th pick overall, which they received from the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday in a trade. The Golden Knights selected Nick Suzuki, a 5’11”, 183 pound center who played for the Owen Sound. Suzuki was No. 10 in Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters. In the OHL, he ranked fourth in goals with 45 and fifth in points with 96 (which was also comprised of 51 assists).

The team attained the No. 15 pick in a trade with the New York Islanders on Wednesday. They chose 5’9″, 179-pound defenseman Erik Brannstrom from HV 71 in Sweden. In 35 Swedish Hockey League games, he collected six points (one goal and five assists) and was No. 9 in Central Scouting’s final ranking of international players.