LOS ANGELES—In a closed session meeting on January 24, the Los Angeles City Council agreed to settle a lawsuit worth $2,875,000 involving LAX employee, Lisa Fuqua, who was hit by Big Blue Bus (BBB) employee, Ramon Barba, on September 24, 2013. Los Angeles will likely pay out the settlement in the next 90 days.

The BBB employee was on his way to repair a bus near LAX, when he struck the former Management Analyst for the City of Los Angeles. Fuqua was in the marked crosswalk at Avion Dr. and 98th Street near the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Westchester.

The impact of the collision sent Fuqua flying several feet before hitting the pavement. Her attorney said that her client will likely deal with the injuries from the incident for the rest of her life.

“She was actually attending a course that was being put on by the City of Los Angeles for her advancement,” Azran informed the Santa Monica Daily Press, over the phone from his office in Encino. “She was in management and was attending a course and actually on her way to obtain some materials from her car to go back to the course when she was struck.”

According to Azran, Fuqua was able to a jury trial that could have lasted 3 weeks which would have required the presence of forensic accountants, medical experts, accident reconstruction and biomechanical engineers, as well as life care planning experts.

Canyon News reached out to Edward F. King, Director of Transit Services at BBB for comment, but did not hear back from him regarding inquiries about the incident and lawsuit before print.