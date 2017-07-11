HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actor Vince Vaughn, known for his roles in comedies like “Wedding Crashers,” “The Break-Up” and “Couples Retreat,” is selling his Hollywood Hills home for $2.6 million. The actor purchased the home from actress Kate Bosworth for $2.3 million in 2014.

The 2,890-square-foot traditional-style home sits on over half an acre. Built in 1955, the residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The open floor plan features a large country-style kitchen with professional appliances and massive windows that provides a beautiful view of the outdoors. The upstairs features a master retreat that includes a sitting area, two walk-in closets, and a bath. French doors lead to the outdoors area, which includes a lap swimming pool and patio. Karen Lower of Compass is the listing agent.

Vaughn has starred in numerous movies including “Swingers,” “Unfinished Business,” “Old School,” “Term Life” and “The Watch.” He recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated movie “Hacksaw Ridge” alongside Andrew Garfield.

He dated his co-star in “The Break-Up,” Jennifer Aniston in 2005. They broke up a year later. In 2010 he married Canadian realtor Kyla Weber. The couple have two children: daughter Locklyn and son Vernon. He is a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota and got his first starring role in the football drama “Rudy” in 1993.