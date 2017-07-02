SAN JOSE—Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and starting goaltender Martin Jones have extended their contracts with the Sharks; Vlasic is set to remain in San Jose for an additional eight years, Jones for six.

30 year-old Vlasic stands at six-foot-one and weighs 205 pounds. The Montreal, Quebec-born defenseman was selected by San Jose as the 35th overall pick (second round) in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Last season, with 21 minutes and 14 seconds, Vlasic was listed second on the Sharks in average time on ice per game. He also ranked second amongst team defensemen in points with 28, goals with six, assists with 22 (tied), shots on goal with 144, and game winning goals with two. He blocked 146 shots and held two minutes and four seconds of shorthanded time on ice per game, which also ranked him second on the Sharks.

In 11 seasons with San Jose to date, Vlasic has played in 812 regular season games through which he collected 254 points (53 goals and 201 assists) and a a plus-129 rating. In 114 career playoff games, he totaled 29 points (three goals and 26 assists) and a plus-14 rating. Amongst members of the 2005 draft class, he is ranked second in games played and plus-minus rating. He has held a plus rating for 10 seasons of 11, which includes each of the former nine campaigns.

In addition to being admitted to the League’s All-Rookie team and appointed the Sharks “Rookie of the Year” in 2006-07, he also ranked first in games played and plus-minus rating, T-first in assists, and third in both points and goals.

Vlasic has represented his native Canada in the IIHF World Championship (2009 and 2012), the 2014 Olympic Winter Games (where he won gold), and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he helped lead his home country to a win with four assists and a plus-4 rating attained in 6 games.

“We’re thrilled we could get this extension done early and ensure one of the League’s top defensemen will remain in San Jose for the long term. Both Marc-Edouard and Hasso Plattner stepped forward and committed to get this deal done now, and this helps solidify our blueline for years to come. Marc-Edouard has been an integral part of this team, both on and off the ice, and we are excited to have him in San Jose for at least the next eight years,” Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson said after the deal was closed.

27 year-old Jones hails from North Vancouver, British Columbia. The six-foot-four, 190 pound goaltender signed with the Los Angeles Kings in 2008 as a free agent, for whom he also played during their Cup-winning season (2013-14).

In 65 games last season, Jones notched a 35-23-6 record along with a .912 save percentage (S%), 2.40 goals-against average (GAA), and two shutouts. He ranked 7th in wins and, with a .958 shorthanded S%, he ranked 14th amongst all goaltenders in the League with a minimum of 10 games played.

Jones was admitted to his debut NHL All-Star Game last season and, for the week of November 27, 2016 to December 4, 2016, was acknowledged as the NHL’s “Third Star” of the week after notching 3-0-0 with a 1.01 GAA and a .962 S%.

Since the start of his career with the Sharks in 2015 (after being acquired from the Boston Bruins), Jones exceeds the League in games started with 130. He is tied for second in wins with 72 amongst all goaltenders and, with a 2.33 GAA, ranks 13th in the League (at least 20 games played). He also tied for seventh in voting for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the League’s top goaltender, and ranked ninth in voting for the League’s Postseason All-Star Team in 2015-16.

During the 2016 Stanley Cup Final (in which the Sharks made their debut appearance), Jones set franchise-highs with 24 games played and 14 wins. He notched several 40-plus save successes in a single Stanley Cup Final, making him the first goaltender to do so in the expansion era (which commenced in 1967-68). In Game 5 of the final, he made 44 saves, the highest in NHL history in a regulation win on the brink of elimination (since 1968, the team disclosed).

From October 7, 2015 (vs. the Los Angeles Kings) to October 16, 2015 (vs. the New Jersey Devils), Jones did not allow any goals. This was the longest regular-season shutout streak in Sharks franchise history.

In 2015, Jones won gold with Team Canada at the World Championships and represented his native country in 2010 at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

“We’re very happy we could get this extension done with Martin and feel that he is just beginning to hit his peak in terms of growth and prime playing seasons. He has proven that he is more than capable of excelling in high-pressure situations and big games, and we feel he has become one of the top goaltenders in the League. He is a calming influence in net for our team and we’re excited to have him in net for us for the foreseeable future,” Wilson said in a statement.