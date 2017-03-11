BEVERLY HILLS—The current showing production, “At Home At the Zoo” written by Edward Albee is a combination of the author’s two previous acts, “Zoo Story” (1959) and “Homelife” (2004). One of the aspects that forms this production’s uniqueness is the involvement of the Deaf West Theater and deaf actors.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has partnered with Deaf West Theater to create a show incorporating deaf and hearing performers opening the door for both audiences as interpreters are provided in American Sign Language (ASL) and English, which makes it deaf and hearing friendly.

The Los Angeles Time interviewed Troy Kotsur, one of the lead stars, who indicated that, “We are doing our best to honor his meaning. A lot is going on below the surface. A writer like David Mamet has the rhythm, the poetry, the sound. We can match that in a nice, creative way in sign language. Albee is less about the rhythm of the language and more about the depth of the character.”

Master thesis student, Aaron Weir from Cleveland State University noted that ASL is a visual and acutely expressive language that can benefit both the hearing and the deaf crowd. Expressions, body language, and use of space are vitally important in theater performances and everyday interactions and can provide a more meaningful understanding of characters and people overall. “At Home At the Zoo” will run through Sunday, March 26 at the Lovelace Studio Theatre.

“At Home At the Zoo” explores the struggles of human communication and connection, and allows audiences to experience the savage wit of Edward Albee. The production is made possible by the generous support of Meeghan and Michael Nemeroff.

Post-show conversations will occur after the evening performances on March 16, 22 & 24. Group Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Please contact groups@thewallis.org or call (310) 746-4000 for additional information.