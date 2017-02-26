OAKLAND—Steph Curry scored 27 points and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 95-112 without their leading scorer Kevin Durant on Saturday, February 25.

Klay Thompson had 24 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Warriors third straight victory. Draymond Green added five points, eight rebounds and two assists. Javale McGee contributed seven points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Durant did not play due to a bruised hand suffered in the team’s previous game against the Clippers.

The victory clinched a playoff birth for the Warriors, who became the first team in NBA history to do so this early in a season.

“That’s pretty amazing, and I’m really proud of that, to be honest,” Thompson said. “I got here my first year, we hadn’t been to the playoffs since ’07. Before that I think it was ’94. So to do it, what is it, five years in a row, can’t take that for granted. That’s an amazing feat, and hopefully we can do it until our careers are over.”

“There is only one focus, it’s winning a championship,” Curry said. “You never take for granted the situation we’re in, clinching a playoff spot so early.”

Ryan Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sean Kilpatrick notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Spencer Dinwiddie had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Trevor Booker added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nets have lost an NBA-worst 16 consecutive games with their last win coming against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 20. Brooklyn is the NBA’s worst team, falling to 9-49 on the season. They will face the Sacramento Kings next on Wednesday, March 1.

Golden State has won eight of their last 10 games, advancing their league-best record to 49-9 overall. The Warriors will host the Philadelphia 76ers in their next matchup on Monday, February 27.