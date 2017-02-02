LOS ANGELES–The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers for the ninth consecutive time in a 133-120 blowout at Staples Center on Thursday, February 2.

The Clippers losing streak against the Warriors is their longest active skid against any opponent.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with a double-double of 29 points and 11 assists in their fifth consecutive victory. Kevin Durant had 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Klay Thompson scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds while James McAdoo added 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Curry made his 200th 3-pointer of the season late in the second quarter, making him the first NBA player to have 200 or more 3-pointers in five consecutive seasons.

Blake Griffin scored a game high 31 points for the Clippers, who have lost five of their last 10 games. Jamal Crawford had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, two rebounds and four assists off the bench. J.J. Redick added 17 points while Austin Rivers contributed 18 points, four rebounds and six assists. Deandre Jordan scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Griffin passed Bob McAdoo for number two on the Clippers’ all-time scoring leaderboard in the third quarter.

The Clippers are now 31-19 on the season and fourth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will face the Boston Celtics in their next game on Sunday, February 5.

The Warriors have won 11 of 12 games, and lead the league with a 43-7 overall record. Golden State will continue a two-game road trip with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, February 4.