DETROIT, MI—The Golden State Warriors defeated the Detroit Pistons 119-113 on Friday, December 23.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds and three assists for the Warriors, who have won nine of their last ten games. Steph Curry had 25 points, three rebounds and eight assists while Klay Thompson had 17 points. JaVale McGee contributed 15 points off the bench.

Green played in his first game since the birth of his son, Draymond Jr.

“My legs weren’t really there, so my shots weren’t falling, but you get used to tough travel in this league,” Green said after the game. “It was an amazing thing to be here and welcome my son into the world, and then come and play here.”

The Warriors won despite turning the ball over a season-high 23 times.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 26 points and seven rebounds in their fifth consecutive loss. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 25 points and Andre Drummond added 15 points and nine rebounds. Jon Leuer had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The Pistons have lost six of their last ten games and remain tied with the Orlando Magic for 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 14-18. Detroit will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next game on Monday, December 26.

The Warriors are a league best 27-4 overall, and will prepare for a Finals rematch against the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers in a Christmas Day matchup on Sunday, December 25.