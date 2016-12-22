OAKLAND—The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to five games, defeating the Utah Jazz 104-74 on Tuesday, December 21.

Steph Curry had game-high 25 points, three rebounds and four assists, including a trio of 3-pointers, for the Warriors, who have won 9 of their last 10 games.

Curry said of his shooting after the game, “It’s just a flow thing. The three I got tonight, two were in transition. Just setting a guy up for a pick-and-roll or setting him off a dribble move and knocking it down and you just find a flow. I’m not really worried about what the percentage is for that shot this year. It’ll always be there.”

Kevin Durant had 22 points and five rebounds while Draymond Green added 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Klay Thompson contributed 17 points and five rebounds.

The Warriors held the Jazz starters to 25 points while allowing Utah to shoot just 35 percent from the field.

Joe Johnson led the Jazz with 14 points. Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert and Trey Lyles scored 11 points each. Utah snapped a four-game win streak with the loss, falling to 18-11 on the season. They hosted the Sacramento Kings in their next matchup on Tuesday, December 21.

Golden State advanced to a league best 25-4 overall. The Warriors will begin a three-game road trip as they face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, December 22.