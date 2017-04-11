WEST HOLLYWOOD—Events, readings, a writing workshop and other activities will be held by the city of West Hollywood during the month of April to celebrate National Poetry Month. Residents will be able to participate in the events courtesy of WeHo Arts and West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Kim Dower.

Throughout Santa Monica Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard, banners will be displayed on lamp posts and will be exhibit verse lines from celebrated poets. The exhibited verse lines have been chosen by former West Hollywood City Poet Steven Reigns. Two new banners will exhibit poets chosen by Dower, Erica Jong, and Richard Blanco.

Posters will also be seen around West Hollywood, exhibiting Dower’s new collaborative poem, “I Sing the Body West Hollywood,” that was made up of lines from resident and visitor submissions.

Free posters will be distributed at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, and West Hollywood City Hall, 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard.