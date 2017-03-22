WEST HOLLYWOOD—On March 15, West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the second installment of its WeLead Academy, according to a West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce press release.

“The feedback from our inaugural academy was so pronounced that we had to do it again,” said West Hollywood Chamber President and CEO, Genevieve Morrill. “We are committed to the community by developing new leadership with the tools and connections to effect positive change.”

On Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m.-11.a.m, the West Hollywood Chamber will be hosting an introduction and orientation for up to 30 participants. Interested participants will complete a questionnaire and 12 applicants will be chosen for the academy. Accepted applicants will begin the four-week program on April 22.

WeLead Academy aims to develop knowledge and leadership skills of West Hollywood–based stakeholders, who are committed to the City’s values and their communities.

WeLead Academy’s primary instructors will be Sam Borelli and Mark R. Edwards, with special guests and subject-matter experts who will share their knowledge with participants. Subjects matters will include Effective Advocacy in Public Policy Shaping, How to Prepare for Public Speaking, Challenging Conversations, Owning you Elevator Speech, Crafting an Effective Opinion Article, and knowledge of the City and ways to advance their role in it.

“By participating in the WeLead Academy I not only learned a lot about West Hollywood, I learned some practical skills that help in all areas of my work,” said political strategist and participant of the first academy, Tom Green. Another participant, General Manager of West Hollywood Gateway, Alexander Bazley, added, “WeLead Academy is a great setting to network with passionate and intelligent community leaders. The instructors and guest speakers’ insight boosted my mettle in contributing to important local issues.”

The WeLead Academy will take place at The Abbey, located at 692 N. Robertson Boulevard. The 4-week program will be held on Saturday, April 22, April 29, May 6, and May 13, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The orientation is complimentary and the 4-week program is $200.

To RSVP to the WeLead Academy orientation, please visit http://web.wehochamber.com/events/WeLead-Academy-Orientation-1555/details.