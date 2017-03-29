WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, March 24, West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Genevieve Morrill, announced the launch of two new marketing platforms, Building & Design (B&D) Guide to West Hollywood Hospitality and Creative Meetings & Events Resource Guide (CM&E), according to a West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce press release.

Creative Meetings & Events Resources Guide (CM&E) was an idea developed when Morrill ran the Pacific Design Center (PDC), a designer’s and architect’s Mecca, from 1999 to 2008. The concept was created to bring West Hollywood products and services together, and promote creative ways to use local venues with limited meeting space and create a unique experience, instead of being restricted to a convention center. It is the ultimate directory for meeting and event needs, such as venues, entertainment, catering, graphic designers, photography, event producing, travel, and more.

The Building & Design (B&D) Guide to West Hollywood Hospitality is a platform for showrooms and retailers to reach those that are building, remodeling, and designing in West Hollywood. The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce noticed the City’s exponential growth with new hotels and housing and saw an opportunity to connect builders, homeowners, architects, and interior designers, to businesses in West Hollywood’s design district.

“If Ian Schrager is going to build his hotel in our community, we’d like to encourage his design team to source locally and support the West Hollywood economy,” said Morrill.

The B&D program has partnered with renowned organizations such as PDC (Pacific Design Center), ASID (American Society of Interior Designers), WHDD (West Hollywood Design District), and National Executive Women in Hospitality (NEWH), to increase promotional outreach for members and provide a “one-stop sourcing experience.”

The two directories’ participating brands are BOA, The Andaz West Hollywood, Sunset Tower, Michael Aram, Premiere Events, Sunset Marquis Hotel and Villas, Wolfgang Puck, Snaidero USA, Levin-Morris Architects, The Abbey, Heery International, JANUS et cie, and Restoration Hardware.

Both directories are housed under the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce site. In 2016, six million referrals were created for member businesses by the Chamber’s site.

Visit www.wehochamber.com to be directed to the guides for free.