WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood, along with Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) have partnered to sponsor a lunch event called HouseLA, to introduce new incentives available to landlords who are willing to rent to families and individuals of homelessness.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, the available incentives are for landlords who partner with the County of Los Angeles, as well as with community-based organizations. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m at Emerson College, located at 5960 West Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

While the event is free to attend, registration is required by reserving a ticket at www.eventbrite.com/e/housela-tickets-30525556762

“The event is to share information on funding available to landlords to get folks experiencing homelessness housed,” said J. Peter Noonan, Rent Stabilization and Housing Manager for the city of West Hollywood to Canyon News.

The city of West Hollywood will co-sponsor HouseLA with Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl, The People Concern, the Housing Authority of the County of Los Angeles, Brilliant Corners, and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles. West Hollywood is committed to providing social services to community members in need.

West Hollywood’s Homelessness Initiative seeks to address homelessness through a collaborative, multi-agency response. The Homeless Initiative recently launched a pilot program at the West Hollywood Library, which offers on-site outreach and services for community members who are homeless.

In January 2017, the city of West Hollywood took part in the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, organized by the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA). The count results will be released in spring 2017 by LAHSA.

For more information regarding the HouseLA event, please contact J. Peter Noonan, Rent Stabilization and Housing Manager at the city of West Hollywood at (323) 848-6596 or pnoonan@weho.org.

For more information about the city of West Hollywood’s efforts to end homelessness, please visit www.weho.org/homeless and for information on the City’s housing programs visit www.weho.org/housing.

For concerns about a community member who is homeless contact the West Hollywood Homeless Initiative Concern Line at (323) 848-6590. During nights and weekends, please call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.