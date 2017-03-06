WEST HOLLWOOD—On March 9, the City of West Hollywood will host a Community Action Forum regarding the Ellis Act, a California State Law which authorizes landlords to evict tenants with no cause on the promise of exiting the retail market, according to a press release.

“The forum intends to shed some light on what is the Ellis Act,” Hernan Molina, the City of West Hollywood’s Government Affairs Liaison told Canyon News. “Many community members are not aware that there is such a state law that allows landlords to exit the rental market and evict tenants from their homes.”

California State Senator Ben Allen and California State Assemblymember Richard Bloom will be participating in the forum. The event will also include a panel of public policy and housing specialists.

The Community Action Forum will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2017, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the City of West Hollywood’s City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room at the West Hollywood Library, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. There will be validated parking provided in the five-story structure adjacent to the library.

The Community Action Forum is free and open to the public.

Molina explained that the aims of the Community Action Forum are to focus on how the Ellis Act affects communities, how people can be involved and advocate to amend the Act and support the efforts of legislators like Assemblymember Richard Bloom and Senator Ben Allen who are working to amend the law.

“Assemblymember Bloom has introduced a bill which aims to amend the Act; Senator Allen is a co-author,” Molina told Canyon News. “The proposed bill will give all tenants one year to vacate their units as opposed to the current 120 days.”

Molina added, “The bottom line is that people in their own communities need to communicate with their members of the City Council and their State representatives, and ask them to amend the law.”