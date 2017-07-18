WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood, will host NextGen: Civic Impact for West Hollywood’s Next Generation, to engage and empower a new generation of people in local decision-making. According to a press release from Joshua Scare, Public Information Officer for the city of West Hollywood, the event aims to spark new ideas and connections that will spark civic impact.

The ‘NextGen’ is passionate about a myriad of issues, but the age group is disproportionately underrepresented at all levels of governmental leadership. The event will take place on Thursday, July 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at The Andaz Hotel, located at 8401 Sunset Boulevard. The evening will highlight opportunities to get involved in City Advisory Boards and Commissions, to get connected through the City’s social media @wehocity, and to work or do business with and within the City. The event is aimed at NextGen community members, but is open to everyone.

“Nearly half of the residents in the City of West Hollywood are under the age of 40,” said Councilmember Lindsey P. Horvath. “Yet many younger people in the city are not as actively engaged in local decision-making as the community at large. We need to work harder to ensure those serving in leadership positions reflect our population, and we also need to create new opportunities for NextGen WeHo to demonstrate leadership in a 21st century city.”

The NextGen event will include an Engagement Lab with an interactive experience and photo booth that will stir-up comments and conversation about new methods for envisioning and implementing tools and technology to connect people and policy-making. There will also be speakers, illuminating conversations, a DJ, and refreshments. A cash bar will also be available at the event.

Attendance at the NextGen event is free, but participants are asked to RSVP. To RSVP visit www.wehonextgen.splashthat.com. For additional information, please contact Kate Mayerson, the City of West Hollywood’s Innovation Analyst at (323) 848-6464 or kmayerson@weho.org. For people who are deaf or hearing impaired, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.