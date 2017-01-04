Infamous Landlord Cheri Woods Pleads No Contest

Cheri Wood’s building at 8214 Norton Ave in West Hollywood.

WEST HOLLYWOOD—Infamous landlord, Cheri Woods, pleaded no contest to a lawsuit brought by the City of West Hollywood. The lawsuit was over an allegation that Woods overcharged one of her tenants more than the legal rent amount.

After accepting her plea deal, Woods was ordered to pay a $500 fine, court fees, and a restitution of $5,185 to her tenant. In addition, Woods was put on probation for 36 months.

In May of 2016, a lawsuit was filed against Woods by the City of West Hollywood, claiming Woods was overcharging one of her tenants. Furthermore, the city alleged that Woods was harassing the tenants of her building, called Cheri Amour. The lawsuit stated that Woods was harassing her tenants, “in a manner that was likely to create a hostile living environment or to cause a reasonable tenant similarly situated to vacate the rental housing unit.”

Woods purchased the building at 8214 Norton Ave in 2003. The building has a historic significance, as it was once home to rock singer Jim Morrison and his girlfriend Pamela Courson. In 2013, Cheri Woods applied for the building’s landmark status, but withdrew her application in December 2016. Woods has since been selling appliances, furniture, and other pieces from the historic apartment building on Craigslist.