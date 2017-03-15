WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, March 9, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department appointed Sergio A. Aloma as Captain of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, according to a press release from the city of West Hollywood.

“I’d like to warmly welcome Captain Aloma as Captain,” said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister. “He needs no introduction in our community, because he’s been a highly regarded Lieutenant at our Sheriff’s Station and I’m thrilled to see him on this new leadership role. I’m confident he will do a wonderful job as Captain.”

With nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, Captain Aloma has held many positions within the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, including bike patrol, regular patrol, field training officer, station detective, and patrol sergeant. His most recent positions include Operations Lieutenant and Interim Captain. In 2012, he was promoted to Lieutenant and was delegated to the Transit Service Bureau as a Watch Commander and later as an Operations Lieutenant. Captain Aloma’s wife, Kristin, is a Lieutenant in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Captain Aloma will be replacing Captain Holly M. Perez, who was the head of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station since February 2016. She will be promoted to Commander within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Captain Perez wrote a congratulatory message to Captain Aloma on Twitter. Her tweet read: “A big shout out to @LASDSergio for his upcoming promotion to Captain. He will be taking over @WHLASD for me! Congrats Sergio @WehoCity.” Captain Aloma will begin his new role in April 2017.

Canyon News reached out to the city of West Hollywood’s Public Information Officer Joshua Schare for a comment, but did not hear back before print.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station is located at 780 N. San Vincente Boulevard. It provides law enforcement services for the City of West Hollywood, as well as Universal CityWalk. For more information about the station, please call (310) 855-8850 or visit www.wehosheriff.com.