WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood and Los Angeles LGBT Center have partnered to promote a pill that reduces the risk of HIV infection by as much as 99 percent.

City Hall’s lights went blue, the color of the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), on Wednesday, March 29 in support of the initiative and will remain on until Sunday, April 2.

The campaign uses “raw, real language” to promote the pill, according to the LGBT Center’s website. Its slogan, “F*ck w/o Fear” is painted in five places along Santa Monica Boulevard in the Boys Town District. “The PickUp,” a free trolley service that serves the same area, will begin distributing campaign-branded condoms to passengers next week.

“West Hollywood continues to be a bold leader in fighting HIV and promoting sexual health,” said Councilmember John D’Amico in a statement. “We’re determined to end HIV transmissions here—and the Los Angeles LGBT Center, with its large sexual health facility in our city, is a great partner in helping us do that.”

The campaign has been particularly successful in reaching those most at risk of HIV infection, such as gay and bisexual men of color and transgender women. It aims to combat common misconceptions about PrEP. Since its launch, the number of people prescribed the pill has nearly doubled.

PrEP is administered through a drug, Truvada, that is taken once daily. It is covered by most insurance plans, and patient assistance programs are available for those without insurance.

“The Center and the City of West Hollywood are longtime partners in the fight against HIV and in advancing the health and well-being of LGBT people in general,” said Jim Key, the LGBT Center’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. “We’re enormously grateful to West Hollywood’s mayor, members of the City Council and staff at City Hall.”

To book a free consultation or learn more about the campaign, visit www.PrEPHere.org.