OKLAHOMA CITY, OK—The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first game of the Magic Johnson era, falling 93-110 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 24.

D’Angelo Russell had 29 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Lakers, who recently fired longtime GM Mitch Kupchak and President of Basketball Operations Jim Buss.

The game marked the first for the Lakers since trading away their leading scorer Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets earlier in the week.

“I knew at times we’d stall out offensively because Lou was such a big part of it,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said after the game. “But I thought they did a great job.”

Jordan Clarkson scored 14 points and grabbed five rebound and five assists off the bench. Julius Randle had a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Brandon Ingram added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Ivica Zubac contributed 11 points and six rebounds.

Corey Brewer, who was traded to the Lakers in the Williams trade, scored two points in four minutes.

Russell Westbrook had his 28th triple-double of the season with 17 points, 18 rebounds and 17 assists. Steven Adams had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Andre Roberson scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Alex Abrines scored 19 points in his first career-start. The newly acquired Taj Gibson added 12 points and four rebounds off the bench in his first game with the Thunder since being dealt from the Bulls at the trade deadline.

The Thunder have won two consecutive games and five of their last 10, moving to 33-25 on the season and seventh place in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City will host the New Orleans Pelicans next in part of a four-game home-stand.

Los Angeles has lost three straight games and seven of their last 10, falling to 19-40 overall and 14th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center in their next game on Sunday, February 26.