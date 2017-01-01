OKLAHOMA CITY—The Los Angeles Clippers lost their sixth consecutive game, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 88-114 on Saturday, December 21.

Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights led the Clippers with 18 points each off the bench in their second loss to the Thunder this year. Austin Rivers scored 14 points while Deandre Jordan contributed nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Clippers played without Chris Paul who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Blake Griffin who is recovering from knee surgery.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers addressed the media after the game and acknowledged the team’s recent struggles.

“You can lose your spirit in this and we haven’t done that,” Rivers said. “My job is to get us through this. This is a heavy hit for us. We’re losing games, we’re dropping placings. At the end of the day, we have to get through this.”

Russell Westbrook recorded his 16th triple-double of the season with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Enes Kanter scored 23 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who have won five of their last six games. Victor Oladipo had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists while Steven Adams added 11 points and five rebounds.

The Thunder are now 21-13 on the season and fifth place in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City will begin a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, January 1.

Los Angeles has lost seven of their last ten games, falling to 22-14 overall, tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for sixth place in the conference. The Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns in the first of a two-game home stand on Sunday, January 1.