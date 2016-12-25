WESTWOOD—The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) has awarded a Westwood building the Outstanding Building Of The Year Award (TOBY) for 2016 in its category.

The Westwood Medical Plaza was given its third TOBY in the medical facility category, the first two times were awarded to the building in 2008 and 2012. The Medical Plaza is located at 10921 Wilshire Blvd, near theHammer Museum and the front entrance to the University of California, Los Angeles . The building was first built in 1961, and had renovative work done in 1993, 1996, 2003, and most recently this year. It is a class-A office-medical building, standing at 12 floors tall with approximately 154,196 square feet. The building allows for operations regarding healthcare, banking, pharmaceutical needs, and also houses a fitness center. The building also provides an extensive view of the Westwood area.

The Westwood Medical Plaza is owned and operated by The Muller Company. The same company has ownership and management of the Taj Mahal Medical Center, located at 23521 Paseo de Valencia in Orange County. The Taj Mahal Medical Center was also was awarded a TOBY this year for the same category. The Muller Company was founded in 1979 and operates in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the Inland Empire, Northern California and Arizona, according to their website.

BOMA Greater Los Angeles was founded in 1915, and is one of the larger associations within BOMA, representing 135 million square feet of commercial space, contributing $3.5 billion annually to California’s economy, according to their website.