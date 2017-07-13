HOLLYWOOD—Awards season is slowly inching our way people. Things kicked off on Thursday, July 13 with the nominations for the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. The contenders were revealed by “Veep” star Anna Chlumsky and “Criminal Minds” star Shemar Moore. The question of the hour is rather Broadcast, Cable or Streaming networks would reign supreme? Well, it was Cable yet again, with the HBO series “Westworld” leading the pack with a total of 22 nominations. Also capitalizing on that love was “Saturday Night Live” which also earned 22 nominations.

Followed close behind were the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” and “FEUD: Bette and Joan” with 18 nominations. HBO led all networks with 110 nominations, while Netflix picked up 91 and NBC had a total of 60 nominations. So with “Game of Thrones” out of contention there were some new faces in the Drama series category, and a few surprises as well in the acting race.

Many speculate that Milo Ventimiglia might earn a nod for his work in “This is Us” and he certainly did people, and he’ll do battle against his co-star Sterling K. Brown who was also nominated. Also plenty of love for the series “The Handmaid’s Tale” with Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowde all earning acting nods, so it’s nice to see a few shake-ups this year. However, still disappointed with the lack of acknowledgement for “Bates Motel,” no love for Freddie Highmore in the Lead Actor race, and what about the sensational Vera Farmiga in the Lead Actress race people?

A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Outstanding Drama Series

-“House of Cards”

-“Better Call Saul”

-“The Crown”

-“The Handmaid’s Tale”

-“This Is Us”

-“Westworld”

-“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Comedy Series

-“Veep”

-“Atlanta”

-“Black-ish”

-“Master of None”

-“Modern Family”

-“Silicon Valley”

-“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Best Limited Series

-“Big Little Lies”

-“Feud”

-“The Night Of”

-“Fargo”

-“Genius”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

-Viola Davis “How to Get Away With Murder”

-Claire Foy “The Crown”

-Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Keri Russell “The Americans”

-Evan Rachel Wood “Westworld”

-Robin Wright “House of Cards”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

-Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us”

-Anthony Hopkins “Westworld”

-Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

-Matthew Rhys “The Americans”

-Liev Schreiber “Ray Donovan”

-Milo Ventimiglia “This Is Us”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

– Uzo Aduba “Orange Is the New Black”

-Millie Bobby Brown “Stranger Things”

-Ann Dowde “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Chrissy Metz “This Is Us”

-Thandie Newton “Westworld”

-Samira Wiley “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Jonathan Banks “Better Call Saul”

-David Harbour “Stranger Things”

-Ron Cephas Jones “This Is Us”

-Michael Kelly “House of Cards”

-John Lithgow “The Crown”

-Mandy Patinkin “Homeland”

-Jeffrey Wright “Westworld”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

-Pamela Adlon “Better Things”

-Ellie Kemper “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

-Allison Janney “Mom”

-Jane Fonda “Grace and Frankie”

-Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

-Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”

-Lily Tomlin “Grace and Frankie”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

-Anthony Anderson “Black-ish”

-Aziz Ansari “Master of None”

-Donald Glover “Atlanta”

-Zach Galifianakis “Baskets”

-William H. Macy “Shameless”

-Jeffrey Tambor “Transparent”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

-Vanessa Bayer “Saturday Night Live”

-Anna Chlumsky “Veep”

-Kathryn Hahn “Transparent”

-Leslie Jones “Saturday Night Live”

-Judith Light “Transparent”

-Kate McKinnon “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

-Louie Anderson “Baskets”

-Alec Baldwin “Saturday Night Live”

-Ty Burrell “Modern Family”

-Tituss Burgess “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

-Tony Hale “Veep”

-Matt Walsh “Veep”

Outstanding TV Movie

-“The Wizard of Lies”

-“Black Mirror”

-“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love”

-“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

-“Sherlock: The Lying Detective “

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

-Carrie Coon “Fargo”

-Felicity Huffman “American Crime”

-Nicole Kidman “Big Little Lies”

-Jessica Lange “Feud”

-Susan Sarandon “Feud”

-Reese Witherspoon “Big Little Lies”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

-Riz Ahmed “The Night Of”

-Benedict Cumberbatch “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

-Robert De Niro “The Wizard of Lies”

-Ewan McGregor “Fargo”

-Geoffrey Rush “Genius”

-John Turturro “The Night Of”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

-Laura Dern “Big Little Lies”

-Judy Davis “Feud”

-Jackie Hoffman “Feud”

-Michelle Pfeiffer “The Wizard of Lies”

-Regina King “American Crime”

-Shailene Woodley “Big Little Lies”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

-Bill Camp “The Night Of”

-Alfred Molina “Feud”

-Alexander Skarsgard “Big Little Lies”

-David Thewlis “Fargo”

-Stanley Tucci “Feud”

-Michael K. Williams “The Night Of”

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed on Sunday, September 17. The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Stephen Colbert and will be televised live on CBS at 8 p.m.