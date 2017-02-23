Winter Rain Keeps On Coming

After wild storm rolled through Southern California last week more rainfall is still expected to come.

After a winter with an abnormally high amount of precipitation, showers still don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon as it is expected to rain again at the beginning of next week, on Sunday and Monday.

Fortunately, the rainfall is not expected to reach anywhere near the levels it did last weekend when a storm rolled through Southern California causing floods, mudslides, power outages, toppled trees and even a few deaths. No more than two inches is expected to fall next week, which is in stark contrast to last weekend where some parts of Southern California saw up to nine inches in rain.

The expected rain will perpetuate winter weather that has inundated California with water. Between the beginning of December and the end of January, rainfall in Los Angeles has exceeded the normal seasonal amount by almost seven inches, according to the Los Angeles Almanac. February rainfall has yet to be recorded. With the recent storms and the showers expected next week, the monthly precipitation total is likely to exceed the 3.8 inches that is considered normal for the month of February.

Southern Californians may be griping about their loss of sunshine and blue skies but alas, these clouds bear good news. Thanks to the wettest winter in recent memory, nearly all of California is no longer in a drought. Some parts of Southern California remain in a moderate drought though, but these expected showers could possibly bring them closer to the end of it.